Hatfield drug driver hit with two-year ban and fine

Published: 11:34 AM July 9, 2021

Damien Bowell was stopped near his home in Aviation Avenue. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A Hatfield man has been banned from driving for two years and fined more than £300 after he was found to have drugs in his system when pulled over by police.

Damien Bowell, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield, was stopped driving a black Ford Fiesta near his home on November 12 last year, with officers finding 217 micrograms of cocaine in his blood.

The 46-year-old failed to stop for police and it was then found the vehicle had two defective tyres.

Appearing at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Bowell pleaded guilty to both offences and was banned from driving for two years, while also being forced to pay fines totalling £319.

