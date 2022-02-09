Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

"This was a violent and completely unprovoked attack on a vulnerable victim." - Credit: Google Maps

Four men on mopeds attacked a cyclist in Potters Bar last week, leaving him needing hospital treatment.

On Tuesday, February 1, at around 2.40pm, a man in his sixties was cycling on Great North Road, towards Potters Bar, when he was reportedly stopped and attacked.

They stole his bicycle before fleeing the scene in the direction of Potters Bar.

The ambulance service was called, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

The bicycle, which is bright green and very distinctive, was later recovered in High View Close, Potters Bar, and will be returned to the victim.

Investigator Linda Bunton said: “This was a violent and completely unprovoked attack on a vulnerable victim, who was left requiring hospital treatment. Thankfully, his injuries were not serious.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward as soon as possible.

"I would be especially keen to hear from you if you were driving along Great North Road around the time specified and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle. Please review your footage and send through anything you think may assist with our enquiries.

“Alternatively, if you were in the Potters Bar area on Tuesday and recall seeing two mopeds being driven erratically around the area, please get in touch.

"One of the mopeds was described as a burgundy Vespa model, and the other was a blue Yamaha model, which had a black pizza box on the back and ‘L’ plates on it.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Investigator Bunton directly via email at linda.bunton@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online, use online web chat, or call their non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/8797/22.