Cuffley property broken into as police launch appeal

The property was broken into last month. - Credit: Archant

A property in Cuffley was broken into last month, and now officers are appealing for information.

The incident happened at a property in Starling Lane on Saturday, February 19, at around 6pm when the victim heard a loud noise before discovering that the glass panel of the back door window had been smashed.

No offenders were seen and no property was stolen, and it is believed they may have used a nearby alleyway.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward, in particular any dashcam owners who were driving in the area around the time of the offence.

You can report any information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/13989/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.