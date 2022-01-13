A woman's purse was stolen while she was shopping at Parkhouse Court, Hatfield and her bank cards used to withdraw hundreds of pounds.

The victim had been shopping in Parkhouse Court, on Friday, December 17 between 4.25pm and 6pm, and it is believed the purse may have been stolen from her coat pocket during this time.

She only discovered what had happened the following day. On Saturday, December 18, the victim was notified by her bank that her cards had been declined due to several transactions totalling hundreds of pounds.WHT 150 purse stolen

PC Sarah Kinney, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe the man pictured may have been in the shops at the time and he could have vital information that could help our enquiries.

Do you recognise this potential witness? - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

"If you recognise him, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at sarah.kinney@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/99425/21.

"I am also keen to hear from anybody else who thinks they witnessed or what happened or has information about the incident."