Rise in tool thefts from vehicles in Hertsmere

There has been a rise in the number of tool thefts from Hertsmere vehicles. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Workmen are being warned not to leave tools in their vehicles following a spike in thefts across Hertsmere.

Police have increased their patrols in hotspot areas, but are reminding motorists to follow simple crime prevention advice.

Sergeant Iain Brunt, from the Hertsmere Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We should all be removing any valuables from our vehicles when leaving them unattended, but I would like to especially remind tradespeople to remove their tools from vehicles if possible following an increase in thefts from vans.

“Tools are valuable items and they are crucial for people to go about their jobs so please don’t leave yourself vulnerable to becoming a target and facing the cost and inconvenience of being left without tools to do your job.

“Please remove tools from your vehicle when leaving it overnight but if this simply isn’t possible please consider installing a high-quality tool safe and fit additional locks to your vehicle.

“Never leave anything on display, always ensure your vehicle is fully locked and try and park in a way that restricts access to rear or sliding doors if possible.

“It’s also a good idea to engrave or mark your tools, which makes them harder for criminals to sell on.

If you have information about thefts from vehicles and a crime is not in progress, you can report information online, use the online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101.