Stones 'thrown off roof' smash taxi windscreen

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 8:04 AM December 31, 2021
Updated: 8:07 AM December 31, 2021
Smashed rear windscreen of a taxi car in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

"His vehicle is his source of income and now he is unable to work because of this." - Credit: Saniya Chaudhry

A taxi driver was shocked when a stone smashed through his rear windscreen while he was inside his parked vehicle in Welwyn Garden City. 

The incident occurred on Fretherne Road at 8.40pm on Wednesday, December 29. It is believed that a stone was thrown at the vehicle from the roof of Osborn House. 

Saniya Chaudhry, the daughter of the taxi driver, said: "My dad has been affected greatly. His vehicle is his source of income and now he is unable to work because of this. His car cannot be repaired until January 5.

Inside smashed taxi in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, December 29 2021.

Inside the smashed taxi. - Credit: Saniya Chaudhry

"New years is a very busy time for him and because of the ongoing Omicron variant, he is not making enough money due to the fall in customers." 

Saniya also believes that the offenders access the roof by climbing up the fire exit stairs at the back of the flats, climbing over the railings and walking along the wall to reach the roof. 

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/102074/21.


