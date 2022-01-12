Man accused of killing his mother in her home

Prosecutors have said they will accept a plea of manslaughter in the case of a man accused of killing his mother at her home in Potters Bar.

Charles Dearden, 31, pleaded not guilty last November to murdering Kim Dearden, 63, in Oakfield Close on Sunday, June 20.

On Wednesday, January 12, Simon Wilshire, acting for the prosecution, told St Albans Crown Court that following a joint report by two psychiatrists it would be appropriate to accept a plea of guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Judge Michael Kay QC said it was a “very sad case” and the Crown’s decision was entirely appropriate.

Defending Katy Thorne QC said she was awaiting another psychiatric report on the question of whether Charles Dearden was not guilty on grounds of insanity.

The case will next be before the court on Thursday January 20.