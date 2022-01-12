Man accused of killing his mother in her home
- Credit: Google Maps
Prosecutors have said they will accept a plea of manslaughter in the case of a man accused of killing his mother at her home in Potters Bar.
Charles Dearden, 31, pleaded not guilty last November to murdering Kim Dearden, 63, in Oakfield Close on Sunday, June 20.
On Wednesday, January 12, Simon Wilshire, acting for the prosecution, told St Albans Crown Court that following a joint report by two psychiatrists it would be appropriate to accept a plea of guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Judge Michael Kay QC said it was a “very sad case” and the Crown’s decision was entirely appropriate.
Defending Katy Thorne QC said she was awaiting another psychiatric report on the question of whether Charles Dearden was not guilty on grounds of insanity.
The case will next be before the court on Thursday January 20.
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn Garden City Post Office to reopen
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 County council ordered to pay £900 over SEND failure
- 4 Nightingale surge hub: 'Dramatic changes' at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 5 Welwyn vet practice awarded for its cat-friendly measures
- 6 Council nears full compliance after housing report
- 7 Potters Bar gets Hertfordshire’s first electric bus
- 8 90 years a theatre: Looking back at the history of the Barn in Welwyn Garden City
- 9 Brain tumour patient opens up on giving birth to miracle baby
- 10 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage