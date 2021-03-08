Dozens of fines handed out following COVID breaches as police reiterate they will 'take action where required'

Published: 11:41 AM March 8, 2021

As restrictions on the national lockdown have started to ease, Welwyn Hatfield police have reminded people they will take action when required, issuing more than 25 Fixed Penalty Notices over the weekend.

At around 12.30am on Monday, March 8, police were made aware of what appeared to be a large gathering on Mosquito Way.

A number of officers arrived at the scene, where a communal stairway in a block of flats had a large number of young people gathering, some of whom had travelled from other areas to attend.

Together with the University of Hertfordshire, enquiries will continue to identify any attendees that may be students and any properties involved in organising the gathering.

In total, 23 FPNs were issued to those present for breaching the Health Protection Regulations.

The groups were dispersed with a large police presence in and around the area to ensure groups remained separated and left.

While in the area, officers found a discarded handbag containing a quantity of cannabis, mobile phone and other personal items.

As a result of the nights activities. A Section 35 Dispersal Order is in force across some areas of Hatfield.

This means that police have the power to direct persons engaging in antisocial behaviour to leave the specified area. Those failing to do so can be arrested for the breach and taken to the police station.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 7, officers stopped a vehicle in Welwyn Garden City containing four occupants, all from different households.

Three FPNs were issued following the stop for breaching the Health Protection Regulations.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit.

Later on, during the course of the shift, officers were made aware of two other people in Hatfield who were also in breach of the regulations - who both received an FPN.

As of March 8 the Stay at Home requirement remains, but people can leave home for recreation outdoors such as a coffee or picnic with their household or support bubble, or with one person outside their household.