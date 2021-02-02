COVID-19 fines issued to group who threw eggs at cars

Published: 11:31 AM February 2, 2021

A group of people who reportedly threw eggs at oncoming vehicles in Hatfield have been issued with fines for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Sunday to reports of a group of people behaving anti-socially in Comet Way.

A section 35 dispersal order was put in place, allowing police to direct people to leave the area.

Seventeen people were arrested in connection with the incident, and of these two were given £200 fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations, four were given community protection warnings, and 13 were given acceptable behaviour agreements.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: "This behaviour is unacceptable at the best of times let alone during a deadly pandemic. I hope that the community feel reassured by our response.

"The majority of those arrested were under 18 which means legally we cannot issue COVID-19 fines but that does not stop us from taking other robust action.

“I think this is a good opportunity to remind parents to ensure that their children follow the COVID-19 guidance. As this incident demonstrates, there will be severe consequences for anybody who chooses to selfishly disregard the guidance.”

If you are concerned that a business is breaching coronavirus rules, please contact your local district or borough council in the first instance.

Anti-social behaviour should be reported to police on 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.