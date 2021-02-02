COVID-19 fines issued to group who threw eggs at cars
- Credit: Joe Giddens
A group of people who reportedly threw eggs at oncoming vehicles in Hatfield have been issued with fines for breaching COVID-19 regulations.
Police were called at around 4.30pm on Sunday to reports of a group of people behaving anti-socially in Comet Way.
A section 35 dispersal order was put in place, allowing police to direct people to leave the area.
Seventeen people were arrested in connection with the incident, and of these two were given £200 fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus regulations, four were given community protection warnings, and 13 were given acceptable behaviour agreements.
Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: "This behaviour is unacceptable at the best of times let alone during a deadly pandemic. I hope that the community feel reassured by our response.
You may also want to watch:
"The majority of those arrested were under 18 which means legally we cannot issue COVID-19 fines but that does not stop us from taking other robust action.
“I think this is a good opportunity to remind parents to ensure that their children follow the COVID-19 guidance. As this incident demonstrates, there will be severe consequences for anybody who chooses to selfishly disregard the guidance.”
Most Read
- 1 Funeral fundraiser raises thousands in a day for mother-of-three who died
- 2 Door-to-door testing rolled out as South African COVID-19 variant found in Herts
- 3 Doctor to be struck off medical register after over 100 indecent images of children found
- 4 Driver caught at 99mph on A1(M) during icy conditions
- 5 10,000 households in Herts will be asked to do COVID test due to new South African variant
- 6 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman
- 7 BMW makes off from the scene on A1000 after cyclist suffers injuries
- 8 Charity group shuts up shop with last donation of £7,500 funding schools needing laptops
- 9 Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases remain high
- 10 Man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill
If you are concerned that a business is breaching coronavirus rules, please contact your local district or borough council in the first instance.
Anti-social behaviour should be reported to police on 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.