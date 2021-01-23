The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 10:00 AM January 23, 2021

Ryan Crawford: 38, of Sherwood Avenue, Potters Bar. On April 19, 2019 made contact with a woman in Potters Bar who he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order made by Watford Family Court on January 30, 2019. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and court costs £400.



Damien Bowell: 46, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield. Drove a black Ford Fiesta on Hatfield Road, St Albans while over the drink drive limit. Bowell had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £180 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.



Shirley Ng: 57, of Welwyn by Pass Road, Welwyn. On October 6, 2019 damaged a stone plant pot to the value of £109 at Welwyn. Ordered to pay compensation £109 and court costs £620.



Stuart Dempster: 50, of Featherstone Close, Potters Bar. Was the owner of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier which was dangerously out of control and injured a woman on July 26 at Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Fined £544 plus compensation £2,947, victim services £54 and court costs £85.



Tim Wilson: 29, of Peatree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates court on August 20 to attend unpaid work appointments. Community order adjusted, to carry out unpaid work for 20 hours within the next twelve months this is added to the 100 hours already imposed. Ordered to pay court costs £85.



Tapiwa Mutandwa: 22, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by North and East Herts Magistrates Court on August 27 by failing to attend Unpaid Work appointments on October 26 and on December 8. Fined £40 and court costs £60.



Malik Zoubiri: 26, of Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Between November 1 and November 6 at Welwyn Garden City contacted a woman who he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order made by Family Court Watford on August 28. Ordered to pay victim service £22 and court costs £85.