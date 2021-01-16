News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM January 16, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Lisa Currell: 30, of Oak Grove, Hatfield. Failed to have her dog microchipped within 21 days on November 25, 2019. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and costs £729.

Darnell Baverstock: 22, of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield. On September 20 resisted a Police Constable in the execution of his duty at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Paul Windle: 38, of Nettlecroft, Welwyn Garden City. Assaulted a Police Constable by beating him on December 7, 2019 at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £300 plus victim services £32, compensation £250 and court costs £85.

Pramod Kolloju: 36, of Shellcross Crescent, Hatfield. Drove a BMW 118i on the A1 while over the drink drive limit. Kolloju had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £220 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Kelvin Delacy: 37, of Great Ganett, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Delacy had 3.6 microgrammes per litre in his blood. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

You may also want to watch:

Jade Fieldman: 29, of Queens Avenue, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a BMW on Mardley Hill, Welwyn when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and court costs £310.

Most Read

  1. 1 Headteacher 'very proud' of 'healthy and balanced' free school meal hampers
  2. 2 Police appeal for public information after puppy found dead on A414
  3. 3 'Heavy snow' expected across Hertfordshire from tomorrow
  1. 4 Is lockdown working in Herts? Here's what the latest data tells us
  2. 5 GP practice vaccinated 1,000 people in first week
  3. 6 Party organiser fined £10,000 after 150 people attend gathering
  4. 7 Knife reportedly used to rob man in his 20s outside Co-op ATM
  5. 8 Scammer pretending to be a police officer stole thousands from 99-year-old man
  6. 9 Two people rescued after flood warnings issued
  7. 10 New car park proposed for park

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Driver issued £100 fine 'thought it was unfair as he was only 21'

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Investigations

'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees'...

Charles Thomson

person

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Woman in 60s taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after flat fire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon