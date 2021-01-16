The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 10:00 AM January 16, 2021

Lisa Currell: 30, of Oak Grove, Hatfield. Failed to have her dog microchipped within 21 days on November 25, 2019. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and costs £729.

Darnell Baverstock: 22, of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield. On September 20 resisted a Police Constable in the execution of his duty at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Paul Windle: 38, of Nettlecroft, Welwyn Garden City. Assaulted a Police Constable by beating him on December 7, 2019 at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £300 plus victim services £32, compensation £250 and court costs £85.

Pramod Kolloju: 36, of Shellcross Crescent, Hatfield. Drove a BMW 118i on the A1 while over the drink drive limit. Kolloju had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £220 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Kelvin Delacy: 37, of Great Ganett, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Volkswagen Golf on Bridge Road East, Welwyn Garden City when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Delacy had 3.6 microgrammes per litre in his blood. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jade Fieldman: 29, of Queens Avenue, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a BMW on Mardley Hill, Welwyn when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and court costs £310.