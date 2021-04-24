News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM April 24, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Amanda Hinksman: 50, of Stanborough Green, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Nissan Micra on July 5 on A1M Southbound, Welwyn Garden City when there was a proportion of cocaine in her blood. Fined £160 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

David Fajinmi: 20, of Tiger Moth Way, Hatfield. On December 17, 2019 was in possession of 3 bags of cannabis at Potters Bar. Ordered to pay victim services £21 and court costs £85.

Sam Smith: 47, of Windsor Road, Welwyn. Drove a Ford Transit at Norfolk on August 8 while over the drink drive limit. Smith had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £310. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Dominic Thompson: 37, of Peatree Lane, Welwyn. On December 31 assaulted two Police Constables at Hatfield. Ordered to pay compensation £100 pus victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made - rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kayley Turner: 38, of Ely Close, Hatfield. Stole washing and cleaning detergents from Co-Op, Hatfield on March 9, 2020. On January 28, 2020 stole chocolate easter eggs from Martins Newsagents, Hatfield. On January 3, 2020 stole chocolates from Martins Newsagents, Hatfield and stole wine from Co-Op, Hatfield.  On October 9 stole Yankee candles from Asda, Hatfield. On August 3 stole bottles of vodka from Lidl, Welwyn Garden City. Fined £85 plus compensation £69. Community order made - drug rehabilitation requirement.

David Hunter: 37, of Luddwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Ford C-Max on May 3 on Cornerfield, Hatfield when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 6 months.
 

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

