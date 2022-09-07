News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Cosmetics worth £3k 'stolen' from Potters Bar Sainsbury's

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:15 PM September 7, 2022
Sainsbury's with orange signs and cars parked outside.

Hertfordshire police have released images of four individuals that they would like to speak to. - Credit: Google Maps

Cosmetics worth £3,000 have allegedly been stolen from a Sainsbury's store in Potters Bar.

The incident occurred at around 5.00pm on Saturday August 20, at a store on Darkes Lane. 

Hertfordshire police have since released images of four individuals that they would like to speak to, as part of their investigation into the incident.

A woman wearing a mask, in a dark shirt.

Hertfordshire police believe the individuals pictured were in the area at the time of the incident. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

PC Daniel Hill said: "We would like to speak with the people pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time and may have information that could assist our enquiries.

"If this is you, or you recognise them, please get in touch.”

PC Hill can be contacted via the email address: daniel.hill@herts.police.uk

A man in a white Hugo Boss jumper and cap.

Officers believe that the individuals may have information that could assist their enquiries - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Information can also be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/ 67330/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

A group of people in a Sainsbury's aisle.

The incident occurred in a Sainsbury's store on Darkes Lane. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

A police fluorescent jacket, with a car behind.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Son's inherited Bentley vandalised in Welwyn Garden City

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Potters Bar Town's FA Cup game at Aveley was abandoned.

FA Cup

Potters Bar Town's FA Cup game at Aveley abandoned after serious injury

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
HCC is looking for volunteers who are keen to help them improve air quality in the county. 

Stanborough lake visitors claim they are being ripped off by parking meter

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Lemsford Lane, with houses either side.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Reported Welwyn Garden City assault leaves man with facial injuries

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon