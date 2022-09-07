Hertfordshire police have released images of four individuals that they would like to speak to. - Credit: Google Maps

Cosmetics worth £3,000 have allegedly been stolen from a Sainsbury's store in Potters Bar.

The incident occurred at around 5.00pm on Saturday August 20, at a store on Darkes Lane.

Hertfordshire police have since released images of four individuals that they would like to speak to, as part of their investigation into the incident.

Hertfordshire police believe the individuals pictured were in the area at the time of the incident. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

PC Daniel Hill said: "We would like to speak with the people pictured as we believe they were in the area around the time and may have information that could assist our enquiries.

"If this is you, or you recognise them, please get in touch.”

PC Hill can be contacted via the email address: daniel.hill@herts.police.uk

Officers believe that the individuals may have information that could assist their enquiries - Credit: Hertfordshire police

Information can also be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/ 67330/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.