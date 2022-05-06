Cops open pop-up shop at Hatfield's The Galleria

Officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are continuing their drive for visibility and accountability with an appearance at The Galleria this weekend.

Welwyn Hatfield residents are invited to come along to The Galleria this weekend where they will be able to meet their local Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Between midday and 4pm on Saturday, the team will be in the empty shop unit next to The Body Shop on the ground floor.

Residents are encouraged to come along and speak to the officers about any concerns they might have, pick up some crime prevention advice and get your bike security-marked for free.

Herts police's recruitment team will also be there to speak to anyone looking for a career in policing - whether that’s as an officer on the frontline making arrests, answering 999 calls in the control room or providing vital support as police staff in office-based roles – plus everything in between!

Sgt Alex Smedley, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We recently ran a similar event at Stanborough Park, which was a fantastic afternoon with lots of families visiting us to have a chat and get their bikes security marked. It will be great to meet more residents so if you’re free on Saturday do pop along. Remember to bring your bikes along too if you would like them security marked. It only takes a few seconds and means that if the bike is ever lost or stolen, it is easier to reunite it with its rightful owner.

“Our colleagues in the recruitment team will be on hand to answer any questions about joining the constabulary and the many roles available. If you’ve always wondered about a career in policing or perhaps you’re looking for a new role that gives back to community, then Saturday is the perfect opportunity to find out more.

“For those who can’t make Saturday’s event, don’t forget you can let us know your thoughts about local policing at any time by using our community voice platform, echo.”

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts.