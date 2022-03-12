You can meet your local neighbourhood officers in Potters Bar, and Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before the pandemic. - Credit: Danny Loo / Archant.

Residents in Potters Bar are being invited to have ‘Coffee with a Copper’ to help policing of the town.

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will be holding a series of community engagement events in Potters Bar town centre over the coming months.

The events will allow people to meet with officers to discuss any issues they feel police should be focusing their efforts on locally.

The sessions will take place on the first Saturday of every month between noon and 1pm outside Caffè Nero in Darkes Lane.

The forthcoming dates are:

Saturday, April 2

Saturday, May 7

Saturday, June 4

The feedback will be recorded via Herts Constabulary’s community voice platform ‘echo’ and will be used to help shape neighbourhood priorities, initiatives and campaigns moving forward.

If you are unable to attend the events you can still give your feedback anonymously by visiting bit.ly/police-pb

Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team will be holding a series of ‘Coffee with a Copper’ community engagement events in Potters Bar over the coming months. - Credit: Danny Loo / Archant.



