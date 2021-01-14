News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Knife reportedly used to rob man in his 20s outside Co-op ATM

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:12 AM January 14, 2021   
Co-op on Bishops Rise in Hatfield 

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Hatfield on Bishops Rise on Saturday, January 2.

At around 8.45pm, the victim – a man in his twenties – was at the cashpoint outside the Co-op withdrawing money. He was approached by a male who stole hundreds of pounds from the ATM before making off.

The offender is described as a white male, 5ft 2in tall and spoke with an English accent. He was wearing a black hoody, black trousers, black face mask and was carrying a black gym bag. It is reported that he was in possession of a knife.

Detective Constable Sonja Townsend, who is investigating, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the offender and I am appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen what happened or anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

“The victim chased the offender after his money was stolen and this might have caught the attention of those in the vicinity. Were you in the area? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you were driving past and captured the offender on dash cam?

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at sonja.townsend@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/405/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

