Drugs worth £50,000 found in van pulled over for fly-tipping

Published: 5:34 PM May 13, 2021

A man from London was arrested and released under investigation while enquiries continue - Credit: Herts police

Suspected cannabis has been seized by police officers following the targeted stop of a van at the services in South Mimms.

On Friday, May 7, the vehicle and driver were searched in Bignells Corner. Officers found several bags of suspected cannabis and equipment thought to be used in the cultivation of cannabis.

It is estimated the suspected class B drug haul would have potential street value of more than £50,000.

The stop took place after intelligence received by the force that the van had been involved in fly-tipping.

A 36-year-old man from London was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and being concerned in the cultivation of cannabis. He has been released under investigation while enquiries are completed.

Det Insp Baz Kaila said: “This successful stop by the Operation Scorpion team means that a large quantity of suspected illegal drugs will not make it onto our streets for sale.

“It also shows how valuable intelligence from the public is in tackling crime. Every bit of information has the potential to result in a suspected criminal being stopped in their tracks.

"If you believe someone or a vehicle or an address are involved in crime, then you really can make a difference to the community by reporting that information to us.

"Every bit of information we receive is reviewed and we will act on it where appropriate to keep people safe and tackle criminality.”