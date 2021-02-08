News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed

Matt Powell

Published: 5:34 PM February 8, 2021    Updated: 10:06 AM February 9, 2021
Christie Frewin

Christie Frewin sadly died on January 27, 2021. - Credit: Herts police

The date for the trial of the death of Welwyn Garden City mother Christie Frewin has been set for later this year.

Alex Staines, 30, from Upperfield, Welwyn Garden City, will appear at St Albans Crown Court on August 9.

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court at the end of January and has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 27,  police responded to a report of concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lady Grove.

Officers attended and found the 25-year-old mother of three with injuries, which sadly proved fatal.

At the time Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Beds Cambs Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other."

