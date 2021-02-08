Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed
- Credit: Herts police
The date for the trial of the murder of Welwyn Garden City mother Christie Frewin has been set for later this year.
Alex Staines, 30, from Upperfield, Welwyn Garden City, will appear at St Albans Crown Court on August 9.
He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court at the end of January and has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
On the morning of Wednesday, January 27, police responded to a report of concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lady Grove.
Officers attended and found the 25-year-old mother of three with injuries, which sadly proved fatal.
At the time Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Beds Cambs Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other."
Most Read
- 1 Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 2 Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed
- 3 Lane closed for three weeks following multi-storey car park works
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after multi-vehicle crash on A1(M)
- 5 More shops set to close as Arcadia sells off high street brands to online company
- 6 Successful film and TV studios boosts borough's finances
- 7 COVID-19: Herts hospital cases down, but intensive care getting busier
- 8 Hundreds of people hit by power cut
- 9 'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over garden fence argument
- 10 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman