Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed

Published: 5:34 PM February 8, 2021

The date for the trial of the murder of Welwyn Garden City mother Christie Frewin has been set for later this year.

Alex Staines, 30, from Upperfield, Welwyn Garden City, will appear at St Albans Crown Court on August 9.

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court at the end of January and has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 27, police responded to a report of concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lady Grove.

Officers attended and found the 25-year-old mother of three with injuries, which sadly proved fatal.

At the time Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Beds Cambs Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries into the incident are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other."