Driver fined after injuring motorist in head-on crash

Published: 10:48 AM August 17, 2021

Christian Stoiciu was driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened. - Credit: Archant

A driver has been fined more than £700 after injuring a fellow motorist in a head-on collision in Potter Bar.

Christian Stoiciu, of Byron Road, Harrow, Greater London, was driving his BMW 320i on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into a Toyota Prius on Mutton Lane, injuring the driver.

Following the incident, he was charged with driving without due care and attention contrary to section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 of the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.

The 37-year-old was not present at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 5, and was hit with a fine totalling £718 - including a victim surcharge of £55.

He has also been disqualified from driving until passing a test, while six penalty points have been added to his license.