News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Driver fined after injuring motorist in head-on crash

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:48 AM August 17, 2021   
Mutton Lane

Christian Stoiciu was driving on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened. - Credit: Archant

A driver has been fined more than £700 after injuring a fellow motorist in a head-on collision in Potter Bar. 

Christian Stoiciu, of Byron Road, Harrow, Greater London, was driving his BMW 320i on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into a Toyota Prius on Mutton Lane, injuring the driver. 

Following the incident, he was charged with driving without due care and attention contrary to section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 of the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. 

The 37-year-old was not present at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 5, and was hit with a fine totalling £718 - including a victim surcharge of £55. 

He has also been disqualified from driving until passing a test, while six penalty points have been added to his license.

You may also want to watch:

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Students from Queenswood School celebrate receiving their A Level results.

LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-Level results 2021

Dan Mountney

person
Biopark, Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City

Council withdraws BioPark application from meeting

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A new statue of Ebenezer Howard was erected this year

Half of Welwyn Hatfield homes bought by Londoners in 2021

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Stanborough School students with their GCSE results.

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield students collect GCSE results

Dan Mountney

person