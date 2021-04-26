Police appeal after children threatened with ‘pistol-like objects’

Published: 11:51 AM April 26, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM April 26, 2021

The incident occurred in a park behind Coopers Road on Saturday. - Credit: Archant

Two children were threatened with ‘pistol-like objects’ in Potters Bar on Saturday, and Herts police are appealing for information.

The incident occurred in the field behind Coopers Road, at around 7pm on Saturday, April 17.

It was reported that two children, aged nine and 11, were playing when they were approached by three teenagers, who verbally threatened the pair before producing two ‘pistol-like objects’ and then running off.

No one was injured during the incident and nothing was taken.

A number of police resources, including the air support unit, immediately attended the scene to search of the area, but the group were not found.

The group are described as follows:

A white female, aged approximately 15 to 16, wearing a blue T-shirt and leggings.

A white female, aged approximately 15 to 16, wearing a white T-shirt and leggings.

A white male, aged approximately 15 to 16, with short black hair. He was wearing a dark blue coat, a black T-shirt and jeans.

Investigating officer, PC Stephen Carter, said: “Thankfully the children were not hurt during the incident but, understandably, it was an incredibly frightening ordeal for them.

“I fully appreciate this incident will also cause a lot of concern among the local community.

"We are doing everything we can to trace those involved and to locate the weapons to establish their authenticity. Patrols have been increased in the area, to try and provide some reassurance to residents.

“If you have any information which may assist our ongoing investigation, please do get in touch.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email stephen.carter@herts.pnn.police.uk.

To report any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27857/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.