Man pleads not guilty to murdering his mother at her Potters Bar home

Dearden appeared at St Albans Crown Court via video link on Wednesday. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother at her home in Potters Bar earlier this year.

Charles Dearden denied the charge at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday, November 17, after appearing via video link from a mental health unit at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield.

The 31-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing his mother Kim, who was aged 63, in Oakfield Close on Sunday, June 20.

Judge Michael Kay QC was told that Dearden was fit to enter a plea after being assessed by psychiatrists.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said: “We are awaiting the input from experts regarding his mental health at the time.”

A trial date has been fixed for January 31 next year, while the judge said the case will next be mentioned at court on December 21 this year.