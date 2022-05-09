A charity collection tin was stolen from a unit on Manor Parade, Hatfield - Credit: Google Earth

A charity collection tin has been taken from a veterinary surgery in Hatfield.

At around 7am on Saturday, May 7, a thief broke into The Village Veterinary Surgery on Manor Parade.

They stole the money box and a smartphone before making off on a white mountain bike.

Hertfordshire Police is investigating the break-in.

The force released a CCTV image of somebody who may know about the theft.

Police in Hatfield want to speak with this man, who may know about the theft of a charity collection box from a veterinary surgery - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "We believe the person pictured was in the Manor Parade area at the time of the offence and he could have important information about what happened.

"If you recognise him, or have information yourself, please get in touch with police."

Witnesses to the theft can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/35840/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.