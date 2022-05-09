News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Charity collection box stolen from The Village Veterinary Surgery

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:36 PM May 9, 2022
A charity collection tin was stolen from a unit on Manor Parade, Hatfield

A charity collection tin was stolen from a unit on Manor Parade, Hatfield - Credit: Google Earth

A charity collection tin has been taken from a veterinary surgery in Hatfield.

At around 7am on Saturday, May 7, a thief broke into The Village Veterinary Surgery on Manor Parade.

They stole the money box and a smartphone before making off on a white mountain bike.

Hertfordshire Police is investigating the break-in.

The force released a CCTV image of somebody who may know about the theft.

Police in Hatfield want to speak with this man, who may know about the theft of a charity collection box from a vets

Police in Hatfield want to speak with this man, who may know about the theft of a charity collection box from a veterinary surgery - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "We believe the person pictured was in the Manor Parade area at the time of the offence and he could have important information about what happened.

"If you recognise him, or have information yourself, please get in touch with police."

Witnesses to the theft can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/35840/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Herts Live News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Bins were set alight in Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
The wildlife sanctuary at Cole Green tip has been devastated ahead of a future housing development.

Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development

Laura Bill

person
Google Maps image of A414.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon