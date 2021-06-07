CCTV released after thousands of pounds of vitamins and supplements stolen

Published: 3:19 PM June 7, 2021

Herts police would like to speak to these men following a theft from a Holland & Barret - Credit: Herts police

Following the theft of vitamins and supplements from a Potters Bar shop, police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to.

Herts police would like to speak to this person following a theft of vitamins and supplements - Credit: Herts police

At around 5.05pm on Friday, June 4, a number of people entered Holland and Barratt in Darkes Lane.

They took vitamin pills and supplements to the value of £3,000 from the shelves before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for them.

Thousands of pounds of supplements were stolen from a Potters Bar shop - Credit: Herts police

PC Ash Oakshott, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the people pictured as they were believed to be in the shop at the time the offences occurred. They may have information that can assist our investigation.

“If this is you, or you think you know who they are, please get in touch with me as soon as possible.”

The incident took place on Friday, June 4 - Credit: Herts police

You can email PC Oakshott at ash.oakshott@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call 101 quoting reference 41/41646/21.