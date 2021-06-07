CCTV released after thousands of pounds of vitamins and supplements stolen
- Credit: Herts police
Following the theft of vitamins and supplements from a Potters Bar shop, police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to.
At around 5.05pm on Friday, June 4, a number of people entered Holland and Barratt in Darkes Lane.
They took vitamin pills and supplements to the value of £3,000 from the shelves before leaving the store without making any attempt to pay for them.
PC Ash Oakshott, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the people pictured as they were believed to be in the shop at the time the offences occurred. They may have information that can assist our investigation.
“If this is you, or you think you know who they are, please get in touch with me as soon as possible.”
You can email PC Oakshott at ash.oakshott@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call 101 quoting reference 41/41646/21.