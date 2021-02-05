News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

CCTV image of a man released after meat stolen

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:00 AM February 5, 2021   
CCTV images have been released after a theft at a Co-op in Brookmans Park

Following a theft in Brookmans Park, CCTV has been released. 

Between 2.30pm and 2.40pm on Thursday January 28, meat products were stolen from the Co-op in Bradmore Green.

PC Mike Thomas, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the man pictured was in the shop at the time of the offence and he could have vital information that will help our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or if you have information about the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at michael.thomas2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/6697/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

