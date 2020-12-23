CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish restaurant

Published: 10:03 AM December 23, 2020

Police would like to speak to this man after an incident at the Turkish Kitchen in Hatfield. - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV image has been released of a man who might be able to help police with their enquiries following an incident at a restaurant in Hatfield.

At around 11.30pm on Friday, December 18, a customer dining in Turkish Kitchen, Parkhouse Court, left the restaurant without paying for their order.

PC Mike Thomas, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the man pictured was in the restaurant at the time and he could have vital information about the incident.

“If you recognise him, or have information yourself about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at michael.thomas2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101653/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



