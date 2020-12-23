News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 10:03 AM December 23, 2020   
Police would like to speak to this man after an incident at the Turkish Kitchen in Hatfield. 

Police would like to speak to this man after an incident at the Turkish Kitchen in Hatfield. - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV image has been released of a man who might be able to help police with their enquiries following an incident at a restaurant in Hatfield.

At around 11.30pm on Friday, December 18, a customer dining in Turkish Kitchen, Parkhouse Court, left the restaurant without paying for their order.

PC Mike Thomas, who is investigating, said: “We believe that the man pictured was in the restaurant at the time and he could have vital information about the incident.

“If you recognise him, or have information yourself about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at michael.thomas2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101653/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.


You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

Santa makes 'sincere apology' for naughty words

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals

Matt Powell

person