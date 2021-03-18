CCTV appeal after thousands of pounds worth of tobacco and spirits stolen in robbery

Published: 3:45 PM March 18, 2021

Tobacco and spirits worth thousands were stolen during a robbery at a Co-op in Cuffley last week.

Herts police have released CCTV images of two people who may be able to help with their enquiries following a robbery that took place in Station Road at around 9.20pm on Friday March 12.

These two people are believed to have been in the shop at the time of the offence - Credit: Herts police

The stolen items were worth thousands of pounds and the offenders are believed to have made off in the direction of Cuffley train station.

Investigator Linda Bunton, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “Those pictured are believed to have been in the shop at the time of the offence and they could have key information that will help our enquiries.

“We fully appreciate that their faces are covered but we owe it to the victims to pursue every line of enquiry. You might recognise their clothing and Lonsdale bag and if that’s the case, please get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone else who has information about the robbery. Were you in the area? Did you see anything suspicious?

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at linda.bunton@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/18017/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.