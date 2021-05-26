News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
CCTV appeal following indecent exposure on bus

Matt Powell

Published: 11:05 AM May 26, 2021   
Herts police

Herts police have released this image, as they believe it could help with their investigation into an indecent exposure - Credit: Herts police

A man reportedly indecently exposed himself on a bus travelling from St Albans to Welwyn Garden City, and police have released a photo of someone who may be able to help with their inquiries.

The offender got off the bus when it reached the end of Broadwater Road on December 17, 2020.

PC Lewis Nobes, who is investigating, said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident and we believe that the person pictured was on the bus at the time and therefore could have vital evidence that might help us.

“If you recognise him or have information that might assist, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/101125/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Welwyn Garden City News

