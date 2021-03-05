Several keyless cars stolen from neighbourhood within 15 hour period

Published: 2:51 PM March 5, 2021

Several cars were stolen in Brookmans Park in a short period of time - Credit: Matt Powell

Following a spate of car thefts in Brookmans Park, Herts police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Three keyless vehicles were stolen between Tuesday, March 2, and Wednesday, March 3 and another vehicle was interfered with.

Between 10.45pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 9am on Wednesday, March 3, a grey BMW 640i SE Turbo was stolen from Great North Road – crime reference 41/15462/21.

Between 7pm on Tuesday, March 2, and 10am on Wednesday, March 3, a white Mercedes GLC was stolen from Mymms Drive – crime reference 41/15474/21.

Between 9.40am and 10.10am on Wednesday, March 3, a blue BMW 535i was stolen from Woodlands – crime reference 41/15475/21.

Officers are also investigating an incident of vehicle interference.

At around 3.50am on Wednesday, March 3, two white males attempted to gain access to a BMW in Calder Avenue.

PCSO Lynn Fedarb, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find those responsible for these crimes.

“I would like to hear from anyone who thinks they saw what happened or anyone who has information that might help our enquiries. Have you seen these vehicles? Perhaps you have been offered them for sale? Any information you have could be vital so please get in touch.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and let us know if you spot something that might help our investigation.

“You can get in touch by calling the non-emergency number or email the Safer Neighbourhood Team at SNTWelwynHatfieldSouth@Herts.pnn.police.uk quoting the relevant crime reference number.

“Finally, I’d like to remind residents of the steps they can take to help protect their vehicles from theft. If your vehicle has an alarm or immobiliser, ensure these are enabled. For additional security, consider purchasing a steering wheel lock. If your vehicle doesn’t have a tracker, consider getting one fitted.

"Fit a dual band tracking device that works on VHF/UHF and GPS to ensure that one tracking system is still functioning if criminals use GPS blocking techniques to avoid detection.

“An increasing number of vehicles are now keyless and I’d like to remind motorists to get into the habit of storing your fob as far away from your vehicle as possible when at home. Placing keyless fobs in a metal box or faraday pouch will make your vehicle even safer.”