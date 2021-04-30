News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 5:15 PM April 30, 2021   
Najib Hasan Cameron Hill murder

Najiib Hasan was found guilty of murder at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday. - Credit: Herts Police

A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Hill in Hatfield, with three others found guilty of manslaughter. 

Cameron, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed to death at a flat in St Peters Close in the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019. 

Najiib Hasan, 24, of Queen Adelaide Road, Penge, London, was found guilty of murder at Cambridge Crown Court today. 

Christy Bishop, 39, of St Peters Close, Nicholas Pitts, 40, of Stockbreach Road, both in Hatfield, and Nickell Moore, 25, of Between Streets, Cobham, Surrey, were all found guilty of manslaughter. 

Christy Bishop Cameron Hill murder

Christy Bishop was found guilty of manslaughter. - Credit: Herts Police

The court heard that Bishop had been persuaded by a group of men to lure Cameron to her flat on the promise that that they would give her free drugs. 

You may also want to watch:

Cameron arrived at her flat where the group – who were all involved in drug trafficking – were waiting to ambush him. The group included Pitts, Moore and Hasan.

Nicholas Pitts Cameron Hill murder

Nicholas Pitts. - Credit: Herts Police

Two further suspects were involved in the attack, but both fled the country and police are still trying to trace them. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ £30 million automotive project
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 Car seized following traffic offences in Hatfield
  1. 4 Man suing Chief Constable over 'racially motivated arrest'
  2. 5 Police appeal launched after criminal damage at primary school
  3. 6 Council hopes of continued remote meetings are dashed by High Court
  4. 7 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder
  5. 8 ARISE Hatfield announces latest cash boosts to local projects
  6. 9 What's on this weekend? 9 ideas for things to do this May Bank Holiday
  7. 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Police were called at 1.21am by a concerned neighbour who could hear cries for help.

Nickell Moore Cameron Hill murder

Nickell Moore. - Credit: Herts Police

Officers immediately attended the scene, where they found a wounded Cameron, who had managed to make his way out of the flat and into a communal area. He was taken to hospital but later passed away. 

A witness who was in the flat at the time of the attack managed to hide in a cupboard, and she has since received specialist support from officers. 

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. Bishop and Pitts were arrested on June 11, followed by Hasan and Moore on August 13.

Cameron Hill murder CCTV

CCTV footage of Cameron Hill on the night of his murder. - Credit: Herts Police

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the strength and bravery of Cameron’s family.  

“This has been a very long two years and they have had to already sit through weeks of a trial only for it to abandoned last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19. 

“I am pleased that the jury have come to this decision following what has been a very complex investigation. Cameron lost his life in a cruel and tragic way and I hope all four offenders spend their time behind bars reflecting on the misery they have caused. 

“This case illustrates the brutal nature of the class A drugs trade and those who seek to profit from the addiction of others.” 

Sentencing will take place at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, May 6. 

Jason Gilzean, 53, of Campion Road, Hatfield, was found not guilty on two counts of assisting an offender. 

Arnold Masumbundu, 20, of Lyme Farm Road, Greenwich, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter. 

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

NHS staff pay

Labour and Conservative councillors demonstrate against proposed one per...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
money estate unclaimed

People with these surnames in Herts could be sitting on unclaimed estate...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Extinction Rebellion East Herts

Extinction Rebellion trespass Brocket Hall in campaign for greater...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Police appeal after children threatened with ‘pistol-like objects’

Dan Mountney

person