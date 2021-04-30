Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder

Published: 5:15 PM April 30, 2021

Najiib Hasan was found guilty of murder at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday. - Credit: Herts Police

A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Hill in Hatfield, with three others found guilty of manslaughter.

Cameron, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed to death at a flat in St Peters Close in the early hours of Monday, June 10, 2019.

Najiib Hasan, 24, of Queen Adelaide Road, Penge, London, was found guilty of murder at Cambridge Crown Court today.

Christy Bishop, 39, of St Peters Close, Nicholas Pitts, 40, of Stockbreach Road, both in Hatfield, and Nickell Moore, 25, of Between Streets, Cobham, Surrey, were all found guilty of manslaughter.

Christy Bishop was found guilty of manslaughter. - Credit: Herts Police

The court heard that Bishop had been persuaded by a group of men to lure Cameron to her flat on the promise that that they would give her free drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Cameron arrived at her flat where the group – who were all involved in drug trafficking – were waiting to ambush him. The group included Pitts, Moore and Hasan.

Nicholas Pitts. - Credit: Herts Police

Two further suspects were involved in the attack, but both fled the country and police are still trying to trace them.

Police were called at 1.21am by a concerned neighbour who could hear cries for help.

Nickell Moore. - Credit: Herts Police

Officers immediately attended the scene, where they found a wounded Cameron, who had managed to make his way out of the flat and into a communal area. He was taken to hospital but later passed away.

A witness who was in the flat at the time of the attack managed to hide in a cupboard, and she has since received specialist support from officers.

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. Bishop and Pitts were arrested on June 11, followed by Hasan and Moore on August 13.

CCTV footage of Cameron Hill on the night of his murder. - Credit: Herts Police

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to commend the strength and bravery of Cameron’s family.

“This has been a very long two years and they have had to already sit through weeks of a trial only for it to abandoned last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“I am pleased that the jury have come to this decision following what has been a very complex investigation. Cameron lost his life in a cruel and tragic way and I hope all four offenders spend their time behind bars reflecting on the misery they have caused.

“This case illustrates the brutal nature of the class A drugs trade and those who seek to profit from the addiction of others.”

Sentencing will take place at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, May 6.

Jason Gilzean, 53, of Campion Road, Hatfield, was found not guilty on two counts of assisting an offender.

Arnold Masumbundu, 20, of Lyme Farm Road, Greenwich, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.