Cameron Hill killers sentenced to more than 50 years in prison

Published: 3:12 PM May 28, 2021

Najiib Hasan has been sentenced to life in prison. - Credit: Herts Police

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Cameron Hill in Hatfield, while three others have been jailed for manslaughter.

Cameron, 23, from North Mymms, was stabbed to death at a flat in St Peters Close in the early hours of Monday, June 10 2019.



On Friday, four people sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday for their part in his death.

Najiib Hasan - 24, of Queen Adelaide Road in Penge, south-east London - was found guilty of murder and has been sentenced to life imprisonment, and must serve a minimum of 23 years.

Christy Bishop, who is 39 and of St Peters Close in Hatfield, was found guilty of manslaughter and has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Christy Bishop. - Credit: Herts Police

Nicholas Pitts - 40, of Stockbreach Road in Hatfield - was found guilty of manslaughter and has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Nicholas Pitts - Credit: Herts Police

Nickell Moore - aged 25, of Between Streets in Cobham, Surrey - was also found guilty of manslaughter and has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nickell Moore. - Credit: Herts Police

During the trial, the court had heard that Bishop had been persuaded by a group of men to lure Cameron to her flat, on the promise that that they would give her free drugs.

Cameron subsequently arrived at her flat where the group - who were all involved in drug trafficking - were waiting to ambush him.

The group included Pitts, Moore, Hasan and two further suspects who fled the country.

Police were called at 1.21am by a concerned neighbour who could hear cries for help.

Officers immediately attended the scene, where they found a wounded Cameron - who had managed to make his way out of the flat and into a communal area. He was taken to hospital but later passed away.

CCTV footage of Cameron Hill on the night of his murder. - Credit: Herts Police

A murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. Bishop and Pitts were arrested on June 11, followed by Hasan and Moore on August 13.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While nothing will make up for the tragic loss of Cameron, I hope that these sentences provide some sense of comfort to his family and my thoughts remain with them.”

Detective Constable Clare Seal and Detective Constable Solomon Beere were both commended for their work on the case by the trial judge.