Gas canisters stolen during Burger van break in

Published: 11:40 AM January 7, 2021

A mobile burger van was broken in to in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Matt Powell

A mobile burger van in Burrowfield, Welwyn Garden City was broken into and two large orange gas canisters were stolen last month.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an incident that took place at 11pm on Sunday, December 13.

It has been reported that two men approached a mobile burger van and damaged a side panel to gain entry before taking the gas canisters.

One of the offenders is described as a white man, in his 30s, of a stocky build, with his hair shaved at the sides and a goatee beard. He was wearing a Puma sweatshirt. There is no description of the second man. It is believed they were using a blue Ford Mondeo.

PC Aimee Smith, who is investigating, said: “Were you in or around Burrowfield at the time of this incident?

“If so, did you see anything suspicious or do you have CCTV which covers the area?

“If you are able to help please contact us to assist with our enquiries.

"I can be contacted directly via email at aimee.smith@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/100186/20.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.