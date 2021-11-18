News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Woman injured following collision in Brookmans Park

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:30 PM November 18, 2021
Herts police

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A woman was left with cuts and bruises following a collision in Brookmans Park, and now police are appealing for information.

At around 3.40pm on Sunday, October 31, a woman attempted to close the gates of a car park on Great North Road.

At this time, a black VW Touareg struck the gates causing her to fall to the floor and suffer cuts and bruises to her elbow before rolling out the way of the vehicle as it drove away.

The driver is described as a white man, with short dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a grey hoody and a yellow coat.

PC Cameron Abraham, investigating, said: “We are looking to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who has information about it.

“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at cameron.abraham@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/84865/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield Swim Centre to temporarily close
  2. 2 Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom
  3. 3 Stonehills road section in Welwyn Garden City closes to allow for improvements
  1. 4 Police crackdown on illegal cycling in Hatfield town centre
  2. 5 Man pleads not guilty to murdering his mother at her Potters Bar home
  3. 6 Herts police officer charged with string of child sexual abuse offences
  4. 7 Sexual assault probe at Hatfield nightclub
  5. 8 Quarry company asks inspector to consider changes made in new planning proposal
  6. 9 What do Amazon's credit card changes mean for you?
  7. 10 Planning inquiry to determine plans for quarry starts
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has denounced the scenes which led to the abandonment at Bedford Town.

Football

Potters Bar Town match at Bedford Town abandoned after 'distasteful' scenes

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Vincent van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh and his 100-mile walk to Welwyn

Dan Mountney

person
British folk and pop singer Donovan, who is to appear at the Newport Folk Festival in America.

7 top musicians you might not have known were from our area

Dan Mountney

person