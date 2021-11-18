Woman injured following collision in Brookmans Park

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A woman was left with cuts and bruises following a collision in Brookmans Park, and now police are appealing for information.

At around 3.40pm on Sunday, October 31, a woman attempted to close the gates of a car park on Great North Road.

At this time, a black VW Touareg struck the gates causing her to fall to the floor and suffer cuts and bruises to her elbow before rolling out the way of the vehicle as it drove away.

The driver is described as a white man, with short dark hair and stubble. He was wearing a grey hoody and a yellow coat.

PC Cameron Abraham, investigating, said: “We are looking to establish the circumstances of this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who has information about it.

“If you are able to help, I can be contacted directly via email at cameron.abraham@herts.police.uk.”

You can also report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/84865/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.