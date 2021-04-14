News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Homes damaged by people throwing bricks

Matt Powell

Published: 11:09 AM April 14, 2021   
No one was hurt during the incidents over the past weekend - Credit: Archant

Two homes in Potters Bar were damaged after bricks were thrown at them over the weekend.

Both incidents occurred near the Oakmere estate, at around 7.30pm on Saturday, April 3.

A brick was thrown at the front window of properties in Chace Avenue (crime reference 41/24036/21) and Cotton Road (crime reference 41/24051/21), causing damage.

The suspects are described as three teenage males who were all wearing dark coloured parka coats, with brown fur hoods. One of the males was wearing dark grey Nike trainers and another was wearing ‘pristine’ white Nike Air Force Ones.

PC Andrew Amabilino, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incidents, but this senseless behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are keen to trace those responsible. Did you witness a group of males acting suspiciously in the area around the times stated? If so, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email andrew.amabilino@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101.

