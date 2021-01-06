Teen jailed for using knife to 'threaten' victims in series of robberies
- Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO
A teenager has been sentenced to seven and a half years after a series of robberies and attempted robberies in Potters Bar, Hatfield, and St Albans.
Bradley Gill, of Lloyd Taylor Close, Little Hadham, appeared at St Albans Crown Court via videolink on Friday, December 21 where he was sentenced for 15 robberies and attempted robberies.
The 19-year-old was sent to a Young Offenders’ Institute.
Gill had previously pleaded guilty to the offences which took place between December 11 and 16 in 2019.
Detective Barnaby Goding, of the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit said: “These were disturbing incidents for all of the victims and so we are pleased Bradley Gill has been taken off the streets.
“A knife was used to threaten some of the victims during these incidents, I’d like to again reiterate that the Constabulary takes robbery very seriously and knife crime will not be tolerated.
“We will do all we can within our powers to catch and punish those responsible.”
He also carried out robberies in Hertford, and Bishop’s Stortford.