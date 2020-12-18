13-year-old boy 'robbed' by two males with 'bladed weapon'

Published: 5:18 PM December 18, 2020 Updated: 5:19 PM December 18, 2020

Police are looking for two males after a report of a robbery in Hatfield - Credit: Archant

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery in Hatfield.

On Sunday, December. 13 at around 5.30pm,– a 13-year-old boy, was riding his bicycle along Lemsford Road towards The Common when he was approached by two males who blocked either side of him.

One of the offenders demanded the victim’s phone and it was reported that the other was carrying a bladed weapon.

After taking the victim’s phone, they made off on bicycles into the nearby underpass and they cycled along Cavendish Way towards the Galleria/Co-op direction.

Detective sergeant Daniel Webb, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a frightening ordeal and we’re carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the offenders. I am appealing for anyone who saw the robbery or anyone who has information to get in touch.

“In particular, I want to appeal to a passer-by [a woman] who is believed to have walked past while the incident was unfolding. We believe the offenders tried to make out that they knew the victim so it’s likely you walked past without realising anything was amiss. If this was you, we’d be grateful for you to get in touch as you could have vital information that will help our investigation.

“Anyone who can help should call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at daniel.webb@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/100119/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.