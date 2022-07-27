The dog's owner failed to leave any details, and left the scene. - Credit: PA

A 10-year-old boy has reportedly been bitten and injured by a dog in Potters Bar.

The incident took place at around 12.15pm on Saturday, June 25.

The boy was walking across a pelican crossing on Cranborne Road with his mother, when they were approached by an unknown man with a dog on a lead.

The dog reportedly lunged at the boy, biting him on the thigh and causing injury.

The unknown man who was responsible for the dog then left the scene, without leaving any details.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and around 20-years-old.

His dog is described as being “large” and brown or ginger in colour.

The breed of the animal is not known, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson.

Police Constable Robert Jowett said: "Understandably, this was a very distressing incident for the boy and his mother.

"We’ve been conducting several enquiries in the local area to try and trace the dog and the man involved, including house to house visits and reviewing any CCTV opportunities, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.

"We’re now asking the wider public for assistance, in case they have any information which may assist us.

"If you can help, please contact police."

A police spokesperson said witnesses can file reports online (https://herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/50695/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.