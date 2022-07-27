10-year-old 'bitten and injured' by large dog in Potters Bar
- Credit: PA
A 10-year-old boy has reportedly been bitten and injured by a dog in Potters Bar.
The incident took place at around 12.15pm on Saturday, June 25.
The boy was walking across a pelican crossing on Cranborne Road with his mother, when they were approached by an unknown man with a dog on a lead.
The dog reportedly lunged at the boy, biting him on the thigh and causing injury.
The unknown man who was responsible for the dog then left the scene, without leaving any details.
He is described as white, around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and around 20-years-old.
His dog is described as being “large” and brown or ginger in colour.
Most Read
- 1 Hatfield House slammed on TripAdvisor for Michael Bublé concert chaos
- 2 Hatfield man jailed for sexually assaulting two women
- 3 'Dangerous' traffic reported after Michael Bublé concert
- 4 15 monkeypox cases confirmed in Hertfordshire
- 5 13-year-old girl grabbed by stranger in Hatfield
- 6 Campaigners shocked by developer’s heritage claims at BioPark inquiry
- 7 WHBC rejects demands for additional sites in Local Plan
- 8 Plans rejected for view-ruining Welwyn Garden City 5G mast
- 9 Thameslink and Great Northern's strike timetable for the East unveiled
- 10 Police in Hertfordshire call off search for missing 24-year-old man
The breed of the animal is not known, a Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson.
Police Constable Robert Jowett said: "Understandably, this was a very distressing incident for the boy and his mother.
"We’ve been conducting several enquiries in the local area to try and trace the dog and the man involved, including house to house visits and reviewing any CCTV opportunities, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.
"We’re now asking the wider public for assistance, in case they have any information which may assist us.
"If you can help, please contact police."
A police spokesperson said witnesses can file reports online (https://herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/50695/22.
Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.