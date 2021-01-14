Officer injured and music equipment and alcohol seized after party

Published: 9:23 AM January 14, 2021

Police were called to reports of a party in South Mimms on Blanche Lane. - Credit: Matt Powell

A large gathering at an address in Blanche Lane, South Mimms took place yesterday.

Music equipment and alcohol have been seized and a Section 35 dispersal order has been put in place.

A person has also been arrested after an officer was injured while dealing with the incident.

Inspector Kio Bozorgi said: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour and I would like to reassure the community that action is being taken. Police have a variety of powers to their disposal which include powers of entry into premises to disrupt such activity.

“With daily deaths over 1000, there is no good excuse to be breaking the lockdown rules.

"We all have a duty to protect our NHS and help save lives and I would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to do the right thing and respect the rules.

"Further enquiries will take place to establish the circumstances of this incident but I would like to remind you that renting accommodation in order to have a music event or gathering is not tolerated at this present time and lease holders found responsible will be prosecuted.”

Police have asked the public to inform them if you see the following:

Social media messages advertising a large gathering

People unloading sound equipment

Cropped bolts on gates

Flattened or disturbed hedgerows

People in vehicles stopping to look into a field

People climbing over a fence or gate to look into a field

Vehicles entering fields or open spaces

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, launch an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe a crime is in action, or someone’s life is in danger, then please always dial 999.