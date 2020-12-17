Five bikes and motorbikes stolen from shed

Published: 12:38 PM December 17, 2020

Police are appealing for information after bikes and motorbikes were stolen in Welwyn Garden City.

Three push bikes, an electric bike and a motorbike were stolen from a shed in Welwyn Garden City, and police are appealing for witnesses and information.

A motorbike was stolen from a shed in Welwyn Garden City.

Just before 11.30am on Wednesday, December 9, a shed was broken into and a red and orange KTM push bike, a brown and orange Vitus push bike, a black and white Specialized push bike with white wheels, a black and red Electric Oset trials bike, and a white and black KX65 Kawasaki motorbike with a gold frame and green grips on the handlebars were stolen.

An electric bike was stolen from a shed in Welwyn Garden City.

PC Gemma Walsh-Beasley, who is investigating, said: “These bikes are quite distinctive and I would appeal to anyone who has seen them or been offered them for sale to contact me.

“Also, were you in the area at the time and did you see anything suspicious or do you have CCTV in the vicinity which could assist the investigation?

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at gemma.walsh-beasley2@herts.pnn.police.uk”

A motorbike was stolen from a shed in Welwyn Garden City.

You can also report information by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/99146/20.

An electric bike was stolen from a shed in Welwyn Garden City.




