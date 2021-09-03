News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Witness appeal following bike theft from outside sports centre

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:23 PM September 3, 2021   
Police Car

A bike was stolen from the bike rack at Gosling Sports Park - Credit: Matt Powell

A mountain bike had its lock cut and was stolen in Welwyn Garden City - and Herts police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Between 3.10pm and 4.10pm on Saturday, August 14, a black Trek mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack in the car park of Gosling Sports Park in Stanborough Road.

PC Aimee Smith, who is investigating, said: “Did you witness this incident or do you have information about it? If so I’d like to hear from you.

“Also, please get in touch if you have seen a black Trek mountain bike for sale in the area.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at aimee.smith@herts.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62619/21.

You may also want to watch:

Herts Live
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Teen pleads guilty to possessing indecent images of children and animals

Dan Mountney

person
An image comparing the consent plan to the new proposal

Wheat Quarter developers defend proposals in open letter

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council bins

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Revised August Bank Holiday bin collection dates for Welwyn Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon