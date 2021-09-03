Witness appeal following bike theft from outside sports centre

Published: 12:23 PM September 3, 2021

A bike was stolen from the bike rack at Gosling Sports Park - Credit: Matt Powell

A mountain bike had its lock cut and was stolen in Welwyn Garden City - and Herts police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Between 3.10pm and 4.10pm on Saturday, August 14, a black Trek mountain bike was stolen from a bike rack in the car park of Gosling Sports Park in Stanborough Road.

PC Aimee Smith, who is investigating, said: “Did you witness this incident or do you have information about it? If so I’d like to hear from you.

“Also, please get in touch if you have seen a black Trek mountain bike for sale in the area.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at aimee.smith@herts.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/62619/21.