Hooded thieves steal bike chained to a metal pipe from outside house
- Credit: Archant
Hooded thieves dressed all in black have stolen a bike in Hatfield, according to Herts police.
At around 1.30 am on Friday, February 5, two offenders stole a dark red Carrera x Fire from outside a house in Bishops Rise.
The pair, described as young and slim, then made off towards the Garden Avenue and Cherry Way area.
PC Elena Devine, who is investigating, said: “The bike was chained to a metal pipe and it’s believed the offenders used an angle grinder or something similar to remove the lock. It’s likely that this was very noisy so I’m hopeful that it would have caught the attention of those nearby. Did you hear or see something suspicious? Please get in touch if so.
“I’d also like to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen the bike or been offered it for sale. It has quick-release wheels and a light on the handlebars. It doesn’t have any other lights, just reflectors. If you think you’ve spotted it, get in contact so we can hopefully find it."
Please call the non-emergency number 101 or email elena.devine@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 41/8603/21 if you have any information.
Most Read
- 1 11 beautiful pictures show snow day fun in Welwyn Hatfield
- 2 Pre-school children walk 100 steps for Captain Sir Tom
- 3 Planning application could lead to much larger development say activists
- 4 Redbourn man sentenced after Smallford shooting
- 5 Ashley Court residents move in to flats after devastating fire
- 6 Lane closed for three weeks following multi-storey car park works
- 7 Date of Christie Frewin murder trial confirmed
- 8 What is next for our closed elderly day centre?
- 9 Man arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after multi-vehicle crash on A1(M)
- 10 Thanks to an apprenticeship an early school leaver will further develop his job with a degree