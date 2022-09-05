Police vow to tackle Hatfield begging

There are concerns over begging in Hatfield town centre. - Credit: Archant

Police have pledged to crack down on aggressive beggars in Hatfield town centre following complaints from the public.

Posting anonymously on the community Facebook group We Are Hatfield, one person revealed how they were harassed by two men.

"I felt nervous and intimidated as they said they had just got out of prison and needed money, which I stupidly gave to them. Please put more officers in the town."

Their comments were backed up by other members of the group.

Glen Moore said: "The begging is getting out of order."

Terry Shipp urged the victim to report the incident to the police before someone is attacked, and Maureen Dee added: "Obtaining money with menace, not begging."

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "We are aware of an issuing arising with beggars in Hatfield town centre. The Safer Neighbourhood Team aim to regularly patrol the town centre as much as resources can allow and there is already a Public Space Protection Order in place there to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

"In light of the recent issue, officers will be looking at ways to enforce it further with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council."

Residents are encouraged to report begging incidents to the police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or report it online at herts.police.uk/report. You can also speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.