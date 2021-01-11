Driver issued £100 fine 'thought it was unfair as he was only 21'
Published: 12:13 PM January 11, 2021
A driver was stopped in Hatfield by Beds, Cambs, and Herts Roads Policing Unit after driving erratically.
In a post on Twitter this morning, the road police claimed that on inspection the ROS tyre had a depth of 0.2mm across the width when the legal limit is 1.6mm.
BCH claim the "driver thought it was unfair as he was only 21", which prompted some jokes from other social media users.
One said: "The 21 reflects his IQ?" while another said: "Unfair boohoo, dry your eyes and pay up!"
The unit has now reported the 21-year-old for an offence, issued three points and £100 fine.