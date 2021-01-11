Driver issued £100 fine 'thought it was unfair as he was only 21'

Published: 12:13 PM January 11, 2021

The driver of this Mercedes was stopped in Hatfield - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A driver was stopped in Hatfield by Beds, Cambs, and Herts Roads Policing Unit after driving erratically.

In a post on Twitter this morning, the road police claimed that on inspection the ROS tyre had a depth of 0.2mm across the width when the legal limit is 1.6mm.

BCH claim the "driver thought it was unfair as he was only 21", which prompted some jokes from other social media users.

Veh stopped in Hatfield after it was seen driving erratically. On inspection the ROS tyre had a depth of 0.2mm across the width, legal limit 1.6mm. Driver reported for offence, 3 points & £100 issued. Driver thought it was unfair as he was only 21🤦‍♂️ #checkyourtyres 411872/406938 pic.twitter.com/uIjBck7N4g — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) January 11, 2021

One said: "The 21 reflects his IQ?" while another said: "Unfair boohoo, dry your eyes and pay up!"

The unit has now reported the 21-year-old for an offence, issued three points and £100 fine.