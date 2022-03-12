Two incidents, which police are treating as linked, occurred near Tesco Express in Cranborne Parade, Potters Bar, on Thursday (March 10). - Credit: Google Maps

A thief stole a shopping bag from a woman in her 60s before attempting to steal a handbag from another near a Tesco Express store in Potters Bar.

Both incidents, which police are treating as linked, occurred near the Tesco Express store in Cranborne Parade on Thursday, March 10.

The first incident was at around 8pm on Auckland Road and the second incident a short time later on Mimms Hall Road at around 8.15pm.

It was reported that the first victim, a woman in her sixties, was walking along Auckland Road near to Cambridge Drive when she put some shopping bags on the floor.

A male barged into her and grabbed one of the bags from the floor before running off down Cambridge Drive in the direction of Mimms Hall Road with the bag.

It was reported that the second victim, a female in her forties, was walking from Tesco Express on Mimms Hall Road when she was approached by a male who grabbed hold of her handbag.

The male tried to pull it away from her and the victim began screaming. The offender left empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 30 years old and approximately 5ft 10in tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie and smoking a cigarette.

Detective Constable Erik Gale, from the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at this time, and I am appealing for anyone who saw the incidents, or who may have seen the suspect in the area around the time, to please make contact.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incidents.

“I would also like to reassure residents that we have increased our patrols in the area and are actively seeking the suspect”.