Enough is enough, says key worker after having motorbike torched

Published: 9:00 AM February 11, 2021

A key worker and father of three is without transport after his motorbike was torched near his home in Hatfield.

On January 31, Glenn Byrne's white Honda motorbike was stolen from Oak Tree Close between 7.30pm and 10.30pm.

Police are investigating the motorbike theft after it was found burnt out the following day in Alban Way, just down the road from Glenn's house.

To make things worse for Glenn he now has a £750 debt to the rental company, which he is still working out if he needs to pay.

Speaking to the people or person that carried out the crime, he said: "I'm just heartbroken that you took transport from a key worker and torched it behind my flat.

"I just can't believe it. I parked my bike there for a year and a half.

"Enough is enough. I get you're cramped and need to do what you need to do. You have ridden it, played with it, and then torched it. You didn't even get any enjoyment from it."

This is the second time that Glenn has had to find a replacement bike, as he had to purchase a rental when his bike was written off after an accident.

This has left him with little funds to secure another form of transport to get to his job as a security guard at B&M in Hatfield.

However, after raising some money through a fundraiser set up by his partner Jessica, he was able to purchase a pushbike.

"I'm normally fit myself and if I lost my bike due to carelessness, then fine and I don't mind cycling, but I shouldn't have to be doing this," he said. "It's just I have to peddle when I've been on my feet for 10 hours."

If you have any funds to spare, you can donate to Glenn here www.gofundme.com/f/new-method-of-transport.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/7517/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via their online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.