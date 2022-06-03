Shepherds Way in Brookmans Park, where a 19-year-old driver from Cheshunt was arrested following a crash (File picture) - Credit: Google Earth

A teenage driver was arrested after his Audi Q2 left a Hertfordshire village road and crashed into a wall.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man from Cheshunt on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving at the scene of the crash on Saturday, May 28.

A passenger travelling in the black vehicle sustained injuries and was airlifted to hospital at around 5pm, where he remains into this weekend (Friday, June 3).

A Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Brookmans Park.

"The incident occurred in Shepherds Way.

"For reasons unknown at this time a black Audi Q2, which was travelling towards The Ridgeway, left the carriageway, struck a wall, and came to rest in a front garden."

PC Alexia Doherty, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area prior to it, to please come forward.

"I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage. If you can help, please get in touch."

PC Doherty said anybody with information can file a report online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 529 of May 28.