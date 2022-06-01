'Attempted stabbing' during altercation in Hatfield
- Credit: Google Maps
An altercation between four males saw one individual reportedly try to stab two others with a knife.
The incident occurred in Parkhouse Court, Hatfield, at around 10.00pm on Sunday (May 29).
The confrontation was between two white males and two black males, in which one of the black males was reportedly in possession of a knife.
One of the black males has been described as tall, of a large build, wearing a black 'puffa' jacket, dark trousers and a grey rucksack.
The other was described as short, of small build, wearing a black hoodie and dark trousers.
Detective constable Paul Saunders, from Hertfordshire Police's Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who believes they witnessed the incident or may know who was involved.
"If you can help, please get in touch.”
DC Saunders can be contacting via the email address: paul.saunders@herts.police.uk
Information can also be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/42795/22.