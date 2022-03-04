The attempted burglary took place in Barfolds, Welham Green near Hatfield. - Credit: Google Maps

An attempted burglary was thwarted in Barfolds, Welham Green near Hatfield when a resident was awoken by her dog.

After being alerted by the pet at 3.25am on February 22, the victim went into the garden where she claims to have seen a person, who fled after being spotted.

Minor damage has since been found on the back door, however the intruder's attempted entry was unsuccessful and nothing had been taken.

The figure was described as around 5ft 8in tall, of a "medium build".

They were wearing a dark hoodie with the drawstring pulled tight to cover their face.

Thick, dark coloured trousers were also worn by the intruder, along with a dark "very full" backpack.

Investigating officer PC Chris Short said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or possibly captured anything of significance on CCTV or camera doorbell footage.”

Those with information are asked to contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 41/14781/22.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or via their website.