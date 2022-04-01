The incident took place at H&T Pawnbrokers in Hatfield. - Credit: H&T Pawnbrokers

A ‘gun-wielding’ thief reportedly attempted an armed robbery in Hatfield.

Police were called at 9.07am this morning (April 1) to reports of an attempted robbery at H&T Pawnbrokers in the town centre.

The offender was allegedly in possession of a gun and fled the scene after a staff member triggered an alarm.

Officers have since released images of a man police believe can help with their enquiries.

Police believe this man might be able to help their enquiries following an attempted armed robbery in Hatfield. - Credit: Handout via Hertfordshire Police

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but it was understandably a frightening ordeal.

“We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information about the incident.

“If you recognise him or have information yourself about this incident, please get in touch straight away.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Kash Hussain said: “I understand this news will be alarming to residents but I would like to reassure you that we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the offender and we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the community.

“Armed officers were immediately deployed to the scene to carry out a search and our officers remain at the scene carrying out further enquiries.

“Please get in touch if you think you can help.”

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/25727/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org