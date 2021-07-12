News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'It's disgusting' - grave and urn desecrated at Welwyn cemetery

Matt Powell

Published: 12:52 PM July 12, 2021   
burned grave in Welwyn

A single grave was burned in a cemetery in Welwyn - Credit: Rachel Spencer-Tucker

A grave of a woman which had her father's ashes in an urn on top was found burned by their family in Welwyn at the end of last month.

The grave of Kasey Spencer-Tucker was found burned in Welwyn Parish Cemetery on June 27, while an urn with the ashes of her father, Paul Spencer-Tucker, which was also on the grave was damaged.

grave stone with flowers on

Kasey's grave and Paul's ashes - Credit: Rachel Spencer-Tucker

Kasey died at the age of 27 in 2016 after a period in hospital, while her father passed away aged 49 last year due to COVID-19.

Paul's ashes were placed on his daughter's grave on what would have been his 50th birthday on May 28 this year.

"We had a good day, a lovely day that day," said John Spencer-Tucker, Paul's dad and Kasey's grandfather.

"On my son's birthday, May 28, we would take his ashes up there in the urn. We would leave them on my granddaughter's grave, we would say a few words up there.

"Some of the family came as well, and we would leave them for her to do whatever she wanted to do."

urn being placed onto grave

Paul's ashes were placed on the grave of his daughter on what would have been his 50th birthday - Credit: Rachel Spencer-Tucker

However the next time he heard anything about the grave and urn was when his grandson called him up saying 'somebody set fire to the grave, they burned everything'.

His grandson was reluctant to call the police and within two hours of finding out the grave had been burned it had been cleared up, which John feels may have tidied up any potential evidence

Though he is quite certain it was deliberate, he added: "It's disgusting. Somebody up there has done it, it's quite a way out, it's out in a lonely part of Welwyn.

"No other grave has been touched."

Daughter and father stood bye each other

Kasey and Paul - Credit: Rachel Spencer-Tucker

Herts police are investigating the arson, a spokesperson for the police said: "Between 4pm on Saturday 26 June and 7am on Sunday June 27, a fire was started on a grave causing damage to an urn.

"Thorough enquiries are being carried out and officers would like to stress that they have received no other reports of this nature at the cemetery. Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/48569/21."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Welwyn News

